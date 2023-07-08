Jagan releases Rs 1117 Cr for YSR Crop Insurance claims

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 1117.21crore towards insurance claims benefiting 10.20 lakh farmers who incurred crop loss in Kharif season 2022.

The amount was released under Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme coinciding with the Rythu Dinotsavam being observed on the Jayanti of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The Chief Minister also formally inaugurated the MPFC (Multipurpose Facilitation Centre) godowns and 52 Dr YSR Agri Testing Labs developed with an expenditure of Rs. 63.93 crore. With this, the number of labs across the State has gone up to 127.

Addressing a public meeting of farmers at Kalyandurg in Anantapur district on Saturday before releasing the amount directly into the bank accounts of affected farmers through the click of a button, the Chief Minister recalled the great work done by his father.

“In an unprecedented manner, we are covering every irrigated acre and every farmer through RBKs and e-cropping under the crop insurance scheme without imposing any financial burden on the farmers. No other state is implementing a scheme like this,” he said.

So far, 54, 48,000 farmers got free insurance of Rs. 7802crores in the last four years while only Rs 3411 crore was paid to 35, 80,000 farmers in the 5 years of drought-hit TDP rule, said the Chief Minister.

Apart from the free insurance scheme, the Government so far spent Rs. 30,890 crores under Rythu Bharosa-PM kisan in the last four years benefiting 52,38,000 farmers, he said, stating this worked as Sanjeevini for the small and marginal farmers.

While 10, 778 RBKs are hand holding the farmers from the stage of seeding to marketing their produce, the e-crop system is helping the officials maintain accurate data of crops and farmers.

Crop loss payment before the end of the season, zero interest scheme and price stabilisation fund of Rs 3000 crore are helping the farmers in a great way, he asserted, adding further that Government has so far spent Rs 40,000 crore, Rs 1965 crore, Rs 1835 crore and Rs 1100 crore on free power supply, crop loss, zero interest and YSR Yantra Seva Scheme respectively.