Jagan releases Rs 216 cr for left-over beneficiaries

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 216.34 crore benefiting 2,62,169 individuals who missed the benefits of welfare schemes for various reasons between December 2022 and July 2023.

Releasing the amount from the Camp Office on Thursday, the Chief Minister said Government has been taking care to ensure that no eligible person should miss the benefits of welfare schemes for any reason and this is the aim of our Navaratnaalu administration.

“We are striving to do justice to all eligible households and individuals in the implementation of welfare schemes with transparency. The benefits are being disbursed to all eligible beneficiaries irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliations” he said.

The amount would be directly credited to the bank accounts of people who missed the benefits under Jagananna Chedodu, YSR EBC Nestam, YSR Nethanna Nestam, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, Jagananna Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runaluand and YSR Aasara.

The state government has so far spent Rs 1647 crore in four tranches extending benefits to people who missed the benefits despite having eligibility after the inception of the scheme in December 2021, he said.

The beneficiaries include 12405 and 1630 people found eligible in Jagananna Suraksha and Jaganannaku Chebudam respectively.

The number of pensioners went up to 64, 27,090 from 39 lakh in 2019, the pension also has gone up to Rs. 2750 from Rs.1000, he said, adding that at present, the number of rice cards and Aarogyasri cards stand at 1, 48, 12, 934 and 1,42, 15, 520 respectively.

In the last four years, 30, 84, 935 house site pattas were distributed and Rs.2.33 lakh crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under DBT welfare schemes, he said.