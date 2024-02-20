x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan releases Rs 78 Cr for Shadi Tohfa, Kalyna Mastu

Published on February 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

Jagan releases Rs 78 Cr for Shadi Tohfa, Kalyna Mastu

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs. 78.53 crore towards the fifth tranche of YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa benefiting 10, 132 girls married during the quarter Oct-Dec 2023.

The amount would be directly credited into the girls’ mothers’ bank accounts. So far, a total of Rs 427.27crore was disbursed to 56,194 beneficiaries under the scheme. Releasing the amount with the click of a button virtually from the camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the scheme aims at encouraging girls from the poor SC, ST, BC, minority communities, construction worker families and the disabled to pursue education at college level.

The Chief Minister said that the Government has made Class X mandatory for the girls and their grooms to become eligible for the scheme and also fixed the marriage age limit for girls and boys as 18 and 21 respectively.

Supported by the welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, these conditions help the girls pursue Intermediate and degree courses after completing Class X, he said and added that education is the only weapon that elevates the lives of poor people. If the mother is educated in a household, her children would also pursue education and their future generations would find it easy to follow suit and the Government has been earnestly implementing the scheme.

The newlyweds need not go to the Sub-Registrar’s office to obtain the marriage certificate and they can get the documents from village and ward secretariats. While the TDP government implemented the scheme for name sake and ditched 17,709 girls to the tune of Rs. 68.68crore, the present Government introduced it with good intention and has been implementing it with commitment, he added.

While SC, ST, BC, and Minority beneficiaries got Rs 40,000, Rs 50,000, Rs 35,000, and Rs 50,000 each during TDP rule, the present Government has increased it to Rs 1,00,000, Rs 1,00,000 Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively. While the differently abled people and construction workers were promised Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 20,000 each in the TDP rule, they have been getting the enhanced benefits of Rs 1,50,000 and Rs. 40,000 respectively now.

Similarly, the incentives for SC, ST, and BC beneficiaries who opted for inter-caste marriage went up to Rs 1,20,000 from Rs 75,000 each, to Rs 1, 20,000 from Rs 75,000 each, and to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000 each respectively. Some of the beneficiaries from different districts also spoke virtually and thanked the Chief Minister for implementing the scheme.

Next Pawan to visit Delhi on Feb 22, to hold talks with BJP leaders Previous SLV Cinemas next intriguingly titled as KJQ – King, Jackie & Queen
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’
image
Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback

Latest

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

Most Read

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look