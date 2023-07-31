Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has resorted to Rs 7,000 cr scam in the name of distributing one cent land to the poor, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Mundlamuru of Darsi Assembly segment in combined Prakasam district as part of his pada yatra, Lokesh said the Chief Minister has raised the curtains for a new scam in the name of allotment of one cent land for the poor. Besides these Rs 7,000 cr, Jagan has made another Rs 2,200 cr in the name of levelling these lands which are not useful for building houses, he remarked.

If it rains these lands turn into swimming pools and even the foundations laid by Jagan disappear in these rains, Lokesh said. “When YSRCP MLA, Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, himself has made a comment that these houses are not fit for residential purpose, I did not believe it but after watching the present situation I have come to a conclusion that the MLA is hundred percent correct,” the TDP general secretary commented. Till now only Indiramma houses are stated to be of poor quality but Jagan has broken the record, Lokesh said.

Observing that though the voters from the State have elected 31 MPs from the YSRCP, Lokesh said that all of them are engaged themselves only in formulating strategies to escape from cases. What happened to the promise made to the voters on the special category status, he asked.

The TDP has already announced various schemes in the name of ‘Bhavishayathuku Guarantee’, Lokesh said, adding that all these schemes will be implemented once the TDP forms the coming government. The farmers are the worst sufferers in Jagan’s rule with spurious seeds and fertilisers, he said.

Expressing confidence that the TDP will certainly come back to power in 2024, Lokesh promised to develop Darsi and an industrial corridor will be set up in Donakonda. Lokesh said that the people of combined Prakasam district have shown utmost love and affection towards him during his 17-day pada yatra in the district.

Earlier the villagers of Vempadu in a memorandum said that they do not have irrigation facilities for their lands. Responding to them, Lokesh promised to complete all the pending projects once the party forms the next government and all their demands will be conceded.