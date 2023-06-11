Jagan sets up Working Group on education

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has constituted a high-level Working Group with senior officials and representatives of global tech companies to finalize curriculum, infrastructure, resource deployment, learning content and labs requirements at schools. The working group was asked to submit its report by July 15.

The working group, to be headed by the School Education Principal Secretary, will consist of IT Secretary, School Education Commissioner, Samagra Shiksha project Director, SCERT Director, Ashutosh Chadha from Microsoft India, Shalini Kapoor from Amazon Web Services India, Shweta Khurana from Intel Asia Pacific, Jaijit Bhattacharya, president, Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research, Dr Archana G Gulati, fpr,er advisor Digital Communications, Niti Aayog and representatives of Google and NASSCOM would be its members. The School Infrastructure Commissioner will be the convenor.

It is a step forward in the reforms being introduced by the Government aiming at turning the students into global citizens by making them competitive with proper training in emerging and future technologies. The government wants them to acquire knowledge of high-end technologies during their education and gain top-notch posts at international level after completing the courses.

The working group will make recommendations on the steps to be taken to train the students and help them gain expertise in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Lord Language Models (LLMs), data analytics, ChatGPT, Web 3.0, augmented reality, virtual reality, internet of things, centre back digital currency, autonomous vehicles, 3-D printing and gaming.

It will also make suggestions on developing suitable curriculum, lesson plans, methods of training, requirement of labs and human resources to help students gain perfect knowledge in these subjects.

After assuming power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought reforms in the educational sector. As a result, 41 lakh students are pursuing English medium from 2019-20 and in tune with this, students were given bilingual text books of science, mathematics and social studies under Jagananna Vidya Deevena in 2020-21. Labs were also established to help students improve English language skills.