Jagan should feel ashamed to talk about socialism, says Yanamala

It is shameful that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is a known factionist, is talking about socialism, said TDP politburo member and former minister, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, on Friday.

Does socialism mean illegally occupying thousands of acres of assigned lands in Idipulapaya, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu asked in a press note released here. Building one place each in cities like Bengaluru, Yelhanka, Lotus Pond in Hyderabad, Tadepalle and Pulivendula mean socialism, Yanamala questioned.

It is really ironic that Jagan Mohan Reddy is revamping factionism which already had died a natural death, the TDP politburo member said. Jagan has no moral right to talk about socialism, he felt.

What is more ridiculous is Jagan talking about democracy and its values, Ramakrishnudu said adding that the whole world knows how democratic he is when he declared himself to be the permanent president of his own party, the YSRCP. The Ministers in his Cabinet are puppets in his hand and Mr Jagan is scared of going to the Secretariat, Ramakrishnudu observed.

How Jagan can talk about values when he has driven his own sister onto the roads and is defending the murderers of his own paternal uncle, he asked. The affidavit filed by his sister, Sunitha Reddy, before the CBI is evident enough that he is a cheat, the former minister added.

Are you not ashamed of filing false cases against the social media persons, he asked and said that it is the Chief Minister and his team who are using highly objectionable language against the political leaders.

Ramakrishnudu is of the opinion that Jagan Mohan Reddy has to pay a heavy price for all his misdeeds and the people will soon teach him a fitting lesson.