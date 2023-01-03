Jagan shows doors to former minister Anam

In a swift move, YSR Congress president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy showed the door to former minister and Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. The chief minister named Nedurumilli Ram Kumar Reddy as the party coordinator for the constituency represented by Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

Ramanarayana Reddy, who has been sulking for not taking him into the cabinet, had intensified his attack on the state government. He is using the public platform to criticise the government and in a short period, he had earned the name as another Raghurama Krishnam Raju for the YSR Congress.

Ramanarayana Reddy criticised the government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy for not developing the state. He said that the party would not win the election just because the government is paying pensions. He made several hard-hitting comments against the party leadership and the government.

On Tuesday, Ramanarayana Reddy said that the party would not win the next election scheduled in 2024. He said that the party had lost the faith of the people and it would not win the election held any time from now.

The party leadership reacted swiftly to these damaging remarks by the sitting MLA. Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the party to announce the name of former chief minister Nedurumilli Janardhana Reddy’s son Ram Kumar Reddy to take care of the party affairs in the Venkatagiri constituency.

It is now to be seen what step Anam Ramanarayana Reddy would make following his removal from the party position in the constituency.