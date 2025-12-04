Jagan Slams NDA Coalition on Farm Crisis, Walks Out When Asked About Three Capitals

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a strong attack on the ruling NDA coalition in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of neglecting farmers during one of the toughest phases the state has faced. Speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, he claimed that the government failed to support farmers even as Andhra Pradesh witnessed 17 natural calamities during the present coalition’s 19 months in power.

Jagan alleged that only 19 lakh farmers received crop insurance out of nearly 84 lakh cultivators. He said the government delayed input subsidies and left tenant farmers in distress. According to him, agriculture, which should be a festival for the state, has now become a burden under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership.

He pointed out that between 2019 and 2024, 62 per cent of the state’s population depended on agriculture. He said the coalition government failed to act even when it had advance information about cyclones and harvest-ready crops. Jagan added that farmers were facing severe losses and highlighted shocking market rates. Bananas were being sold at fifty paise a kilo and major crops like paddy, coconut and cotton were affected. He described the current state of governance as completely disastrous.

The press meet took an unexpected turn at the end. When Jagan was asked about the three-capitals plan, he became visibly uneasy. Instead of giving a clear reply, he shifted the topic, said it was getting late and walked out of the briefing. His sudden exit has now sparked fresh debate and has become a major talking point across the state.

Jagan made another controversial remark that added fuel to the political fire. He compared Chandrababu Naidu to Goebbels, the propaganda minister from Hitler’s era, and claimed that Goebbels would consider Naidu his teacher. The statement drew sharp criticism and triggered strong reactions from political leaders and analysts.

The contrast between the two leaders is now at the center of public discussion. Naidu has been moving across the state, interacting with people and positioning himself as an accessible, hands-on Chief Minister. Jagan, on the other hand, walked away from a crucial question that many expected him to answer.