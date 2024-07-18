Jagan speaking about murder politics, says Lokesh

Spread the love

Minister for Human Resources Development and IT, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday took strong exception to former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking about murder politics and law and order failure. He said that Jagan had become synonymous with murder politics in the last five years. He further recalled how Jagan Mohan Reddy government had victimized the victims of violence.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had encouraged criminal politics. He further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy government had victimized those who were attacked by the then ruling YSR Congress. The five years rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy symbolizes victimization and vendetta politics, he said. He further said that the opposition leaders were targeted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last five years across the state.

Lokesh said that the present government was cleansing everything and restoring law and order in the state. He said that the officers are given free hand and there is no political involvement in the functioning of the officers. The state police is now independent and works under the directions of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said.

He further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy government had given the party flags to the police and made them the YSR Congress workers. The present government is cleaning all those acts of the previous government, he said.

He said that the YSR Congress government did politics with dead bodies. That was why people have defeated the YSR Congress in the recent general elections to the state Assembly, he said. The people wanted a clean government and ensured that law and order is in place, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, now sitting in Bengaluru palace, was trying to attribute every incident to the government. He is conspiring against the present NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh said. He further added that this government would not allow any conspiracy either by the factionists or by politicians.

He further said that this government would not get scared of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s conspiracy. He said that this government is answerable to the people. He further added that the government is responsible for the people and would do only good for the people.