Jagan spends time with students in classroom

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched the IFP and spent quality time with students of the Model School at Krosuru in Palnadu district on Monday spent time with the students by mingling with them and sitting on the bench in the classroom.

The Chief Minister was shown by a beaming girl student the Byjus content loaded in the tab given to her and also captured the proud moment in the tab by taking a video of the Chief Guest sitting beside her in the spick and span class room, tastefully decorated and students wearing crisp uniform, Oxford dictionaries over the desktop and the complete ambience created by Nadu Nedu and the detailing of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s urge for creating a better tomorrow to the generation next.

On the other side boys knotted together to take a selfie with the Chief Minister, which would remain as a souvenir for lifetime.

Before that, the Chief Minister had launched the digital classroom by writing ‘All the Best’ on the IFP display board amidst thunderous applause from the students, faculty, officials and others present.

The Chief Minister during his stint in the classroom had keenly watched the quality of bags and a student had shown him the bilingual textbook along with other books which he had flipped through and also chatted with them. Not to disappoint the backbenchers, the Chief Minister went up to the end of the classroom and greeted the students on either side.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had gone through the school, which reflected the true spirit of Nadu Nedu and had all the prescribed elements from spruced up walls, classrooms, compound wall, painting and others and the corridors of learning were colourfully decorated for the occasion.