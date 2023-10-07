Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his unethical Government are resorting to false propaganda on the Inner Ring Road which has not taken shape at all, remarked TDP politburo member, Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, on Saturday.

Both Jagan and his Government are simply spreading rumours that the alignment of the Inner Ring Road was changed for the sake of Heritage and TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, played a crucial role in it, Bonda Uma told media persons here. Terming the campaign as totally false, Bonda Uma said that Heritage has bought 9.17 acres near Kanteru in Amaravathi as far back as in 2014.

Bonda Uma said that it has become a habit for Jagan, his Cabinet colleagues and Advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, to utter all nonsense and when the courts and the TDP question them they retreat silently. The same YSRCP Government which is now making a false claim that former minister, Narayana, influenced for the realignment of the Inner Ring Road for his own benefit, has in 2022 admitted in the RTI information that Narayana does not have any lands along the proposed Inner Ring Road, Uma stated.

Pointing out that the State Government has admitted before the court that Lokesh has no connection whatsoever in the Inner Ring Road and if necessary notices under Section 41A CrPC will be served on him, Bonda Uma said that the book being released on Saturday will thoroughly expose the false propaganda of this Government on the Inner Ring Road.

TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, as the chief minister of the State, has decided first to build Amaravati as a great city and keeping in view the upcoming traffic issues, he has decided to construct the Inner Ring Road to resolve the traffic problems, Uma said. But this was confined only to the papers and this YSRCP Government is making baseless charges against Chandrababu on such a ring road which did not take shape at all, he remarked.

The Jagan Government should realise the fact that of the total land purchased for Heritage, 2.15 acres has been sacrificed for the Inner Ring Road, he said. If Lokesh has taken a decision to favour Heritage, how will he sacrifice this land for the road, he asked.

Stating that the argument that the alignment is amended to benefit the former minister, Narayana and the Lingamaneni Estates is also totally false, the TDP politburo member said and pointed out that Narayana purchased the land between Vijayawada and Guntur in 1980 itself. This Government is unnecessarily linking the lands owned by Narayana and the realignment of the Inner Ring Road, he said.

The CRDA paid a mere Rs 15 lakh as fee to the international organisation that submitted the proposals on this Inner Ring Road, Bonda Uma said and flatly denied the charges being made by the ruling party leaders that hundreds of crores was paid as fee for that company. CRDA is formed strictly as per the guidelines and it rigidly followed the norms while finalising the Inner Ring Road proposals, he added.

Mangalagiri MLA, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, filed a false complaint with the CID on April 27, 2022, taking advantage of this the Jagan Reddy Government is resorting to misinformation campaign that several irregularities have taken place in this road which has not taken shape at all, Uma said. Where exactly is the Inner Ring Road which is being claimed by Jagan and his Cabinet Ministers, he asked.

How Chandrababu, Loeksh and Narayana can get benefits in the road which is not constructed at all, Mr Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao said and made it clear that there is no involvement of either Chandrababu or Narayana or Lokesh in finalising the proposals. The TDP politburo member is of the strong opinion that such fake cases are being brought onto the scene and sending Chandrababu to the jail only because Jagan wants to publicise that Chandrababu too is in jail for sometime.