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Home > Politics

Jagan Threats to ABN Radha Krishna and Chandrababu Naidu

Published on April 8, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Jagan Threats to ABN Radha Krishna and Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again stirred political debate with his sharp remarks against ABN Andhra Jyothy and its managing director Vemuri Radhakrishna. His statements were not limited to criticism. They carried clear warnings of action if his party returns to power. Jagan alleged that the media house has consistently disrespected his party. He went further and claimed that Radhakrishna would face consequences similar to what he says his party workers are facing today.

Criticism of the media is not unusual in politics. However, threatening action in public speeches sends a different message. If they are genuine, the legal system is the appropriate route. Jagan also repeated his MAVIGUN proposal and defended it as a strong vision for the state’s capital. At the same time, he launched a broad attack on the current government led by Chandrababu Naidu. He claimed that governance, education, healthcare, agriculture along with law and order are all declining.

Strong opposition requires facts and clarity. General accusations without backing do not build confidence among neutral voters. He also announced plans for a future padayatra. He said it would challenge the current leadership and expose failures. This approach may energize a core support base. But, voters today expect solutions and not threats.

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