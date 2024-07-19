x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan to hold protest in Delhi on July 24

Published on July 19, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Jagan to hold protest in Delhi on July 24

Spread the love

Former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would stage a protest in Delhi on July 24 against the increasing attacks of TDP in the state. He alleged that the TDP activists were resorting to attacks on the YSR Congress activists across the state.

He visited the residence of Rashid who was killed in broad daylight by the TDP activist in Vinukonda of Palnadu district. He went to Vinukonda on Friday from his Tadepalli residence. He was received by the party workers all along the route. He was given a rousing reception at Chilakaluripet.

He consoled the family members of Rashid at Vinukonda and promised to stand by the family in the years to come. He also told them that the party would stand by the family in the days of difficulty.

Jagan Mohan Reddy would take the party MPs, MLAs, MLCs to Delhi and hold the protest. He would also meet President Murmu on the day after the protest. He had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the increasing atrocities on the YSR Congress activists across the state in the last 40 days.

Jagan Mohan Reddy listed the number of incidents where the ruling TDP activists attacked the YSR Congress activists in the state ever since election results were out. He said that the TDP activists were haunting the YSR Congress activists in the villages. The YSR Congress activists were leaving homes and villages due to fear of attack by the TDP goondas, Jagan Mohan Reddy told the prime minister in the letter.

He also sought an appointment with the Prime Minister in Delhi. The party had also sought the appointment with the President on July 24. He is likely to submit a representation to the president against the TDP atrocities in the state. He is also likely to request the president to intervene and get the reports from the state police on the TDP atrocities.

Next Bunny Beard Controversy: Bunny Vaas Responds Previous Allu Aravind about his Conversation with NTR
else

TRENDING

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Most Read

image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police

Related Articles

Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’ Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits Kiara Advani Spicy Look