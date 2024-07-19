Jagan to hold protest in Delhi on July 24

Spread the love

Former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would stage a protest in Delhi on July 24 against the increasing attacks of TDP in the state. He alleged that the TDP activists were resorting to attacks on the YSR Congress activists across the state.

He visited the residence of Rashid who was killed in broad daylight by the TDP activist in Vinukonda of Palnadu district. He went to Vinukonda on Friday from his Tadepalli residence. He was received by the party workers all along the route. He was given a rousing reception at Chilakaluripet.

He consoled the family members of Rashid at Vinukonda and promised to stand by the family in the years to come. He also told them that the party would stand by the family in the days of difficulty.

Jagan Mohan Reddy would take the party MPs, MLAs, MLCs to Delhi and hold the protest. He would also meet President Murmu on the day after the protest. He had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the increasing atrocities on the YSR Congress activists across the state in the last 40 days.

Jagan Mohan Reddy listed the number of incidents where the ruling TDP activists attacked the YSR Congress activists in the state ever since election results were out. He said that the TDP activists were haunting the YSR Congress activists in the villages. The YSR Congress activists were leaving homes and villages due to fear of attack by the TDP goondas, Jagan Mohan Reddy told the prime minister in the letter.

He also sought an appointment with the Prime Minister in Delhi. The party had also sought the appointment with the President on July 24. He is likely to submit a representation to the president against the TDP atrocities in the state. He is also likely to request the president to intervene and get the reports from the state police on the TDP atrocities.