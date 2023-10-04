Jagan to visit Delhi on October 5, what’s up?

AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the national capital, Delhi, on October 5. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit.

The visit was originally scheduled to have taken place in the third week of September, after Jagan returned to the state from his London tour. However, this did not happen then as the prime minister and the home minister were busy with other programmes.

Jagan had planned to visit Samarlakota on Thursday to participate in the housewarming ceremonies of the government houses. The government had made elaborate arrangements for the event. However, it was deferred on Wednesday morning, as the chief minister received a phone call from Delhi.

Sources say that the chief minister is likely to brief the prime minister and the home minister on the arrest of TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He is also likely to explain the number of cases filed against Naidu and his son Lokesh.

The chief minister is also understood to have decided to give a brief idea about Naidu’s arrest and the subsequent developments in the state. It is said that both the prime minister and the home minister have given green signal for the arrest. He is only said to be briefing them on the developments after the arrest.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to keep Chandrababu Naidu in jail till the elections are over. He had prepared the number of cases filed against Naidu accordingly. If Naidu gets bail in one case, the state government would open another case. Thus, Jagan wants to keep Naidu in jail till the next general election.

Politically, this move would help the BJP get strengthened in the state. The TDP leaders, with Naidu in jail, would consider joining the BJP and fighting the next elections. If this happens, the BJP leadership at the Centre might support Jagan Mohan Reddy in his plans.

Sources say that there are several TDP leaders who are already looking at the BJP. There are about 15 to 16 senior TDP leaders who have already sent communication to the BJP leadership on switching over loyalties.