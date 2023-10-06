TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has totally lost the people’s confidence and is now relenting on the police and the CID.

Lokesh had a meeting with senior TDP leaders at the camp office here and explained to them in detail on, staying in New Delhi, how for the past three weeks he has been waging the legal battle on the illegal cases being filed by the Government against TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, and on himself.

Stressing the need to continue the battle both in the people’s court and in the judiciary, Lokesh said that the common man could understand the failure of the investigative agencies in producing the evidence in the cases despite lodging Mr Chandrababu in jail for the past 28 days.

The TDP general secretary felt that the CID got thoroughly exposed by making efforts to make believe that the donations received by the TDP as a political party are the funds diverted in the Skill Development project case. He made it clear that before the power of the people, the money power and the muscle power will not stand.

Lokesh directed the TDP seniors to move forward by intensifying their agitational movements against the vindictive politics of this Government. He is of the opinion that the sole aim of the ruling party is to see to it that the TDP does not prepare for the upcoming polls and this is the basic reason as to why false cases are being filed against from party activists till the TDP supremo.

“Cases without evidence will not stand before the law and we will soon be among the public to further intensify our fight,” Lokesh observed.