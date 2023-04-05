Jagan totally neglecting rural areas, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday felt that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is completely neglecting the rural areas in the State which are pillars for development.

As Lokesh’s pada yatra, ‘Yuva Galam’, entered Uravakonda Assembly segment from Anantapur (Urban) on Wednesday, he is received by local MLA, Payyavula Kesav, along with scores of party leaders and a large number of TDP activists. Earlier, Lokesh paid rich tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram, on the birth anniversary of the late former deputy prime minister.

The villagers of Brahmanapalli and Gotkur met Lokesh during his pada yatra and appealed to him to see to it that schools are set up in their villages as the children are facing a lot of difficulty since they do not have even a primary school now. Also, there is no hospital nearby, they informed Lokesh and made an appeal to him to see to it that once the TDP comes back to power the problems are resolved on a war footing basis.

Responding to their complaints, Lokesh felt that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is completely neglecting the rural areas and the Rs 7,880 cr funds, meant for panchayats development, have been diverted. ”Leave alone sanctioning funds for panchayats, Jagan is stealing Rs 7,880 cr funds of the panchayats,” Lokesh remarked.

Observing that as the minister for Panchayat Raj he developed several villages and released funds for construction of cement roads to an extent of 25,000 km in different panchayats, Lokesh said that after the YSRCP came to power the villages are being totally neglected.

He also said that when he was the minister concerned, LED lights have been installed in almost all the villages and toilets have been built in several rural areas. Lokesh promised the villagers that all their problems will be resolved once the TDP forms the government again.

Later, the leaders of the Ex-servicemen Association expressed solidarity with Lokesh and complained to him that the private companies have now begun recruiting unskilled youth instead of ex-servicemen as security guards. Not even provident fund and gratuity facilities are being given to these security guards, they informed Lokesh.