Jagan transformed job capital of India into ganja capital, says Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, transformed Andhra Pradesh, which was earlier popular as the job capital of India into ganja capital of India, observed TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, on Thursday.

In an interaction with the youth at Nagalapuram of Adoni Assembly segment in Kurnool district during his ongoing pada yatra, ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh said that Jagan is moving behind the screens as he is scared of the youth. “Jagan knows pretty well that the youth will question him and thus he is not moving behind the screens,” Lokesh commented.

Assuring the youth that the TDP, once back in power, will ensure that they will get employment soon after their studies are over, Lokesh said that the academic system from KG to PG will be cleansed. Also, in every Assembly segment plug and play system will be introduced for IT companies, he added.

Terming Jagan as a cutting master, the TDP general secretary said that the Chief Minister has discontinued Best Available Schools, foreign education system, fee reimbursement and study circles. He is of the opinion that Jagan is just taking the students for a ride in the name of Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena and other schemes. Both parents of students and the teaching community are facing a lot of difficulties as the fee is not being reimbursed, he added.

Promising the people of Kurnool district that soon after the TDP is back in power, companies will be set up in the district in large numbers, Lokesh dared the YSRCP leaders to come for an open debate on how many companies were set up in the State during TDP regime. He said that Chandrababu Naidu is a brand and any company owner will be ready to set up his or her unit once he heads the government.

How long the youth will move to Bengaluru and Chennai, he asked and said that the TDP will certainly set up units in large scale to check these migrations. He said that Jagan’s is a faction mindset and thus he transformed Andhra Pradesh into another Bihar.

At Arekal, the Valmiki community representatives met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum seeking ST status for them. Lokesh promised to take up the issue once the TDP forms the government again. Lokesh said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is adopting a vengeful attitude towards Muslim minorities.