Jagan trying to destroy key files, says Devineni

TDP senior leader and former minister, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, has said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to destroy important files in the government. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had realised that he is losing the elections and will be out of power from June 4.

Jagan Mohan Reddy government had committed several crimes in the last five years, he said. He added that the government was now destroying all evidence to escape from the crime. He alleged that some of the senior officials of both IAS and IPS were trying to help Jagan Mohan Reddy in destroying the evidence.

Devineni said that the NDA government led by TDP would be formed after June 4. The government would not leave anyone who has committed crime in the government, he said. He further said that the TDP-led NDA government in the state would not leave Jagan Mohan Reddy also.

The former minister said that the results of the elections would be a great shock for Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the YSR Congress is all set to lose the election and they may not get even the double-digit number.

Referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claims during his visit to the IPAC office, the former minister asked why people would vote for Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that people of all sections have seen his government. They have suffered because of his misrule, the former minister said.

He said that the government did not give sand to the people leading to thousands of construction workers having no work. They all starved because of the misrule of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former minister said.

People have voted in large numbers against this government, Devineni said and added that the NDA government would come into power. Chandrababu Naidu would correct all misdeeds of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the former minister asserted.