Jagan turned AP into a burial ground, says Naidu

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused the Jagan Reddy Government of turning Andhra Pradesh into a burial ground by perpetrating murderous attacks on all sections.

Naidu blamed the Jagan regime for non-stop murder of political opponents, suicides of farmers, unemployed youth, 10th class students, rapes and killings of innocent girls and women.

The TDP chief released a book ‘Quit Jagan Save AP’ and inaugurated an exhibition of photos and videos at the party central office here, showing the anarchy and mayhem perpetrated by the YSRCP criminals with active connivance of the police.

Naidu said over 1,24,793 persons lost their lives due to atrocious policies of the Jagan Government in the past three years. Over 2,552 farmers committed suicides due to debts. The whole State turned into an ever burning ‘Ravana Kashtam’ with rivals and common public falling victim to mindless policies.

Naidu pointed out how in the latest instance over 8 students of 10th class ended their lives while 2 lakh students in all failed in the exams this year. Why Jagan Reddy’s Amma Vodi, Nadu Nedu and English medium could come to the rescue of these hapless children? The Government should take the blame for 10th class students ending their lives on the railway track.

Chandrababu Naidu condemned that over 422 unemployed educated youth committed suicides after losing hope on their future careers. Four TDP ex Ministers were harassed by putting them in jail. Six TDP ex MLAs were sent to prison by implicating them in false cases. Over 37 TDP activists were murdered by the ruling YSRCP goons.

Naidu said that under Jagan Reddy’s ‘iron leg rule’, all sections of people faced harassment and humiliations. “Nobody is able to sleep peacefully in their houses. There is constant fear everywhere. People are living in constant fear of atrocities on girls and attacks by miscreants.”

Decrying the Government ‘excesses’, Naidu said the ruling YSRCP goondas were issuing threats to Dastagiri for turning approve in the YS Viveka murder case. The investigation into this sensational murder case was now posing a credibility test to the CBI right now.

Naidu said the SC, ST, BC and Minorities were subjected to severe oppression. Unable to bear the YCP and police joint harassment, Abdul Salaam along with his wife and two children committed suided on the railway track. Five weaker section persons were killed in Macherla and four of them were BCs.