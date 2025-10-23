x
Home > Politics

Jagan vs Chandrababu: Raghurama Raju Explains Why the Rules Don’t Apply the Same Way

Published on October 23, 2025 by Sanyogita

Jagan vs Chandrababu: Raghurama Raju Explains Why the Rules Don’t Apply the Same Way

Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju has once again made headlines with his bold and thought-provoking remarks on Andhra Pradesh politics. Speaking at an event in Visakhapatnam, he addressed the ongoing debate around Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s absence from Assembly sessions and the possibility of disqualification.

When asked whether Jagan could face disqualification for skipping Assembly sessions, Raghurama responded in his trademark style. He stated that if the current session lasts for around 20 days, Jagan’s disqualification would become inevitable. He explained that the decision depends on the total number of working days in the Assembly session, making it clear that the duration of the sittings would determine Jagan’s fate.

Raghurama also stressed that it is inappropriate for Jagan to comment on Assembly matters without attending the sessions. “One cannot speak about the Assembly while staying outside it,” he said, pointing out that a representative must be present in the House to raise concerns and defend positions.

Interestingly, he also addressed comparisons being drawn between Jagan and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Some have argued that Chandrababu too skipped Assembly sessions for nearly two years when he was the Leader of the Opposition. Responding to that, Raghurama clarified that the two cases are not the same.

He explained that while Chandrababu did not attend the Assembly during his final two years in the Opposition, the House itself did not function for 60 working days in that period. Hence, the clause required to trigger disqualification was not met. In Jagan’s case, however, the situation is different. The current Assembly is expected to meet for longer durations, which could put Jagan within the scope of disqualification if he continues to stay away.

With these remarks, Raghurama Krishna Raju has once again stirred debate in political circles. His comments highlight the legal and procedural nuances that govern Assembly attendance and accountability. They also underline how rules, though the same for everyone, can apply differently depending on timing and circumstances.

As Andhra Pradesh politics heats up once more, Raghurama’s words have added a fresh twist to the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his long-time rival Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

