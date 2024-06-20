Jagan wants his party leaders to meet activists, support them

Former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asked the party MLAs and candidates to be with the party workers in the hour of crisis. He said that the TDP leaders and activists were targeting the YSR Congress activists in the villages. They were attacking the YSR Congress candidates and workers. He wanted the party leaders to stand by the YSR Congress workers in the villages.

He said that the defeat was part of the game. Pandavas were defeated even though they had the support of Lord Krishna. But finally, when the last battle was fought, Pandavas got the victory, he said. Similarly, the YSR Congress too would get the victory in the next general election. He said 40 per cent of the voters are with the YSR Congress. They should get the support from the party, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he would soon start visiting the party workers who were attacked by the TDP goondas. He would console every family and every activist, he said and wanted the party leaders to be available for the workers. He also wanted the party leaders to support the party social media workers as well.

He said that the YSR Congress did politics with human face. The party’s manifesto was implemented in total, he said. He further added that 99 per cent of the promises were implemented. The manifesto was kept in every government office for the people to verify, he said.

He said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was playing a great role in national politics. He was seen seated by the side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wondered why Chandrababu Naidu was not using his influence to get special category status to the state. He also wondered why Chandrababu Naidu was not asking for the bifurcation benefits to be given to the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the leaders to be vigilant. He said that Naidu would fail to implement his promises. Then people would revolt against him. The women are waiting for Ammavadi. The farmers are waiting for input subsidy and crop insurance, he said. The chief minister would have to meet all these demands, he said. He asked the rank and file of the party to be vigilant and expose the failures of Chandrababu Naidu.