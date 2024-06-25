x
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Jagan writes to speaker seeking Leader of Opposition status

Former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapathrudu seeking opposition status for the YSR Congress in the Assembly. He said that nowhere in the constitution it was said that at least 10 percent of the seats are to be won to become the opposition party.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said in 1984, the TDP had won just 30 Parliament seats out of 543 and was given the opposition status. Its leader Parvataneni Upendra became the leader of the opposition, he said. Similarly, in 1994, in Andhra Pradesh, Congress had won just 26 seats out of 294 and the party was given opposition status. Its leader P Janardhana Reddy was recognized as the leader of opposition, he said.

He further said that in Delhi in 2015, BJP had won just 3 Assembly seats out of 70 and the party was given the opposition status. Similarly, the largest party in the opposition would get the opposition status and nowhere it was said that the party should get 10 percent of seats.

He pointed out that he was administered the oath of office after the Ministers were administered, which was against the practice. This shows that the speaker and the government are against him and his YSR Congress, he said. He further said that the speaker seems to have already made up his mind not to give him the opposition status.

Opposition status would give some privileges of representing the peoples’ issues in the house, Jagan Mohan Reddy said. The voice of the opposition should be recognized and considered during the sessions, he said. The present trend in the government and in the assembly shows unfriendliness towards him in the house, he said.

He wanted the speaker to consider his request and give him the leader of opposition status and also recognize his party as the opposition in the Assembly.

