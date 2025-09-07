Jagan’s fake claims on Medical colleges exposed

YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his leaders have been frequently claiming during media interactions that during the last five years as many as 17 medical colleges were built across Andhra Pradesh. Taking credit for the same, Jagan and his supporters started targeting the present coalition government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu with the allegation that these colleges are being privitized for political and personal gains.

Exposing these fake claims, the Telugu Desam Party launched an effective counter strike against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party men with genuine facts and figures on medical colleges. On Saturday, official spokesperson and AP Swachandra Corporation chairman Pattabhi Ram slammed the YSRCP for resorting to lies and mala fide campaign against the ruling dispensation.

Pattabhi Ram took swipe at Jagan Mohan Reddy for not utilising adequate funds assessed to develop 17 medical colleges. He slammed the previous government for spending only 1451 Crores out of the estimated 8480 Crores for these colleges. Moreover, he asserted that out the 1451 Crores spent in the last five years, funds for the tune of 975 Crores were reportedly alloted by the Central Government.

He hit out at Jagan for not completing the pending works relating to medical college in his own constituency Pulivendula and also for not following the norms and guidelines of National Medical Council in many colleges like Paderu, Markapuram, Madanapalle, Adoni and Pulivendula. He also pointed that the NMC has flayed the previous government for not ensuring basic facilities in many of these colleges.

Pattabhi Ram also exposed how Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the concept of Self Sustainable Financials and hiked the prices of management quota seats and thereby made medical education expensive for poor students. He stated the NDA government under Chandrababu Naidu is taking steps to complete the pending works in all medical colleges across the state and also bring up more institutions through Public Private Partnership only with better facilities.

He reminded how Chandrababu’s effective adminstration saw the development of 22 medical colleges in the united Andhra Pradesh during his tenure as Chief Minister.