Jagan’s “Man-Made Floods” Remark Backfires Amid AP Crisis

Andhra Pradesh is currently dealing with severe floods in the Krishna district region. The AP government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with rescue teams and central forces, is working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the affected areas. However, the situation took a political turn when former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the flooded regions and controversially labeled the disaster as “Man-made floods.”

Jagan’s Controversial Remarks

During his visit, Jagan accused the NDA government of failing in rescue operations and mishandling the flood situation. He demanded an apology from CM Chandrababu Naidu, blaming him for poor management. Jagan’s media outlet, Sakshi, further criticized Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, questioning his absence during the crisis. Jagan claimed that such situations were better handled during his tenure as CM.

Public Skepticism and Criticism

Jagan’s attempt to politicize the floods was met with skepticism and criticism from the public. Many still remember how he handled similar situations during his tenure. In November 2021, when Andhra Pradesh faced severe floods, Jagan was criticized for not visiting the affected areas. He justified his absence by stating that officials had advised him that his visit would obstruct relief efforts. Instead, he confined himself to aerial surveys. In contrast, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu personally visited flood-hit areas, despite being much older than Jagan. This contrast has not been forgotten by the public, leading to doubts about Jagan’s current criticisms.

Comparison with Telangana’s Response

Ironically, Telangana’s opposition leader KTR criticized the Telangana government’s handling of the flood situation by comparing it with the AP government’s response. In a tweet, KTR highlighted the efficiency of Andhra Pradesh’s efforts under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, noting that six rescue helicopters and 150 rescue boats were deployed. In contrast, he pointed out that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy failed to mobilize even a single helicopter or boat for rescue operations. This comparison inadvertently showcased the effectiveness of the AP government’s efforts, further diminishing the impact of Jagan’s criticisms.

Jagan’s attempt to politicize the floods by calling them “Man-made” has backfired. His criticisms have not resonated with the public, who remember his previous lackluster responses to similar crises. Instead, the focus has shifted to the current government’s proactive measures in managing the disaster, highlighting the inefficiency of Jagan’s approach when he was in power. This incident underscores the importance of consistent leadership, especially during times of crisis.