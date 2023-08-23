Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s obsession for money has driven 40 lakh construction workers onto the roads and for accumulating illegal assets he has ruined the lives of lakhs of workers, observed Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Wednesday.

The Jagan Government has looted the welfare fund of the construction workers amounting to a whooping Rs 2,000 cr, Lokesh said while interacting with trade union and builders representatives at the SM Convention Hall in Chinna Avutapalli of Gannavaram Assembly segment in the combined Krishna district during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Wednesday. These representatives expressed serious concern that the construction sector suffered maximum damage in the past four years due to the faulty policies of the State Government.

Informing Lokesh that several builders, agents and workers have migrated to Hyderabad in the recent past, they said from Vijayawada alone over one lakh construction workers have moved to Telangana in search of livelihood. These representatives made an appeal to Lokesh to revive the sector once the TDP is back in the government.

Assuring them that the revised taxes will be brought down by the coming TDP regime, Lokesh told them that a better policy on sand will also be formulated to strengthen the building industry. “The policy of the TDP is to provide maximum benefits and subsidies to sectors that create maximum possible employment opportunities,” he added. Lokesh expressed confidence that the construction industry will certainly get past glory in the coming TDP government.

Lokesh announced the name of Yarlagedda Venkat Rao as TDP incharge of the Gannavaram Assembly segment and called upon the party activists to work unitedly to ensure that the TDP emerges victorious in the coming polls. Several other leaders from different parties, particularly from the ruling YSRCP, joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh.

Regretting for supporting Vamsi in the past two elections denying an opportunity for several senior local leaders, Lokesh felt that one should always abide by ethics and policies adopted by their respective political parties. The TDP general secretary made it clear that the party firmly stands by those who are facing illegal cases.