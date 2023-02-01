Jagan’s policies are anti-farmer, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh on Wednesday promised the sugarcane farmers all possible assistance, including supply of quality fertilisers and pesticides.

On the sixth day of his pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh met the sugarcane farmers at Sake Vuru of Baireddipalle mandal. The farmers narrated their problems including the heavy investment. With the increase in the labour charges, seed, fertilisers and pesticides prices, they said that they are incurring heavy losses.

The farmers also complained that they are not getting Rythu Bharosa scheme benefits and even the Amma Vodi scheme as they have two children each. The farmers wanted the problems of the sugarcane farmers to be resolved after the TDP comes back to power.

Lokesh felt that the farmers are facing various difficulties as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is not being paid to them. This YSRCP Government is adopting anti-farmer policies, he said and promised to take all necessary measures to resolve the farmers problems once the TDP is back in power.

Later, Lokesh addressed the Valmiki community leaders at Belupalle of Baireddipalle mandal, where he said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has deceived the community by not fulfilling the promises that he had made.

“There is no response from the government on the demand of the Valmikis to include them into the Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the community members are suffering due to lack of employment opportunities following which they are migrating to the neighbouring States like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in search of jobs,” Lokesh said.

The TDP general secretary pointed out that during the TDP regime the Satyapal committee was formed to study their problems and a resolution was passed by the Assembly in 2017 to include them in the STs list.

“During the TDP regime loans were sanctioned to the community members on subsidy but this Government did not sanction loans to even a single person in the Valmiki community,” he stated.

Though the YSRCP has so many MPs. they are not even asking the Centre to include the community into STs, Lokesh observed.

Promising the Valmiki community that seperate companies will be set up in this area to provide employment to them, Lokesh said that he has personally written to Jagan to include the community in the list of STs.