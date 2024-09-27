Jagan’s Press Meet: Controversy and Contradictions

Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Ex Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, recently held a press conference in Tadepalli after canceling his visit to Tirumala. His statements have raised eyebrows and sparked debate.

Questionable Defense:

Jagan attempted to discredit a report by reading its disclaimer, claiming it wasn’t genuine. This move backfired, making him appear foolish to many observers.

Ghee Pricing Dispute:

The Ex CM tried to justify the current ghee purchase price of ₹319 per kg by comparing it to the 2015 price of ₹276 under Chandrababu Naidu’s government. However, he failed to address concerns about the significant price increase.

Religious Controversy:

Jagan defended his religious practices, stating he believes in Tirumala and has visited the temple multiple times. He claimed to practice Christianity privately while publicly following Hinduism and Islam, emphasizing his belief in “humanity.”

Secular Stance:

The Ex CM read India’s constitutional Preamble, questioning the government’s commitment to secularism. He challenged Hindu groups about their understanding of Hinduism and raised concerns about Dalit temple access.

Allegations Against NDA:

Jagan accused Chandrababu Naidu of degrading Tirumala prasadam and asked his followers to pray that Naidu’s “sins” wouldn’t harm the people of Andhra Pradesh.

-Sanyogita