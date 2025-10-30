x
Home > Politics

Jagan’s Return After Cyclone Sparks Criticism and Disappointment

Published on October 30, 2025 by Sanyogita

Jagan’s Return After Cyclone Sparks Criticism and Disappointment

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s return to Vijayawada after spending several days in Bengaluru has drawn widespread criticism and disappointment. As Andhra Pradesh faced the recent cyclone, the former Chief Minister’s absence from the state raised serious questions about his leadership and priorities. Even before the cyclone warning was announced, Jagan had already been in Bengaluru.

While the YSR Congress Party claimed that Jagan’s travel was delayed due to suspended flight services, many found the explanation unconvincing. When he finally returned, his first move was not to meet victims or review ground conditions, but to hold a video conference with party leaders. His speech, streamed live on television and YouTube, focused more on politics than on the suffering of those affected.

What makes this even more striking is that the cyclone caused relatively little damage, thanks to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s efficient and proactive administration. His government’s swift action ensured safety, timely evacuations, and effective coordination.

In contrast, Jagan’s distant approach during the crisis paints a sad picture. Leadership demands presence and accountability. At a time when people expected him to walk among them and offer comfort, he chose to remain detached. It is time YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reflects on what true leadership means and reconnects with the real struggles of the people.

