Jagan’s sister meets YSR loyalists in Telangana

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter and present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s sister Y.S. Sharmila on Tuesday began consultations with loyalists of her late father here amid reports that she is planning to float a new party in Telangana.

Lotus Pond, YSR family’s residence in posh Jubilee Hills, was abuzz with activity on Tuesday morning as a large number of her supporters descended there from various parts of the state.

A festive mood prevailed at Lotus Pond amid the beating of drums and bursting of crackers. A huge picture of Sharmila with her father and hailing her leadership was installed at the residence.

Sharmila, who arrived with her husband Anil Kumar from Bengaluru on Monday night, was holding the meeting with YSR loyalists from the united Nalgonda district, which has now been split into three districts.

This will be the first in a series of meetings likely to be held by Sharmila with YSR loyalists from Telangana over the next few days. She will be eliciting their views before deciding her next course of action.

While there have been speculations for the last few days that Sharmila will float a new party in Telangana, there has been no confirmation or denial from the YSR family

“We don’t know if this exercise is aimed at forming a new party or strengthening the YSR Congress Party in Telangana. Whatever decision Sharmila or Jagan take, we will abide by it,” said a YSR supporter who came from Warangal district.

Sharmila enjoys a huge support among the YSRCP cadres. Her supporters recall the active role she played in mobilising people’s support through her yatra across undivided Andhra Pradesh when Jagan Mohan Reddy was in jail in the disproportionate assets case in 2012.

Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party had not contested the Telangana Assembly elections in 2018 and Lok Sabha polls in 2019 as the party was focusing on Andhra Pradesh. As the party wrested power in Andhra Pradesh from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2019, YSRCP is believed to be working to revive its activity in Telangana.

In 2014 elections, the YSRCP had bagged three Assembly and one Lok Sabha seat in Telangana. However, all of them later joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Since then the party was almost inactive in Telangana, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in June, 2014.

Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in 2009, enjoyed huge support in Telangana. The YSRCP leaders believe that many people in the state still revere the later leader for several revolutionary welfare schemes implemented by him.

Sharmila, who had actively campaigned for the YSR Congress Party in 2014 and 2019 polls in Andhra Pradesh, is also said to enjoy good support among the party cadre in Telangana.