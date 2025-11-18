Jagan’s Unreal Plan vs NDA’s Real Action: The Visakha Steel Contrast

Former Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam has made explosive comments about YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plans during his term as Chief Minister. In a recent interview, he revealed that Jagan once proposed removing the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and building a new capital city on its land. Subrahmanyam said he was stunned when he first heard this idea. He argued with Jagan and warned him about the consequences. He also stated that officials around Jagan were scared to speak the truth and only nodded to whatever he said.

According to Subrahmanyam, Jagan believed that replacing a national asset with a new capital would solve his political problems. The former CS questioned how such ideas even emerged in the mind of a Chief Minister. He called Jagan unfit for the position and said society must choose leaders who work with long-term vision and public interest in mind.

A Plant Built With Sacrifice, Saved From a Dangerous Idea

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is not just another industry. It is an emotion built with the slogan “Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku.” It supports thousands of families and has stood as a symbol of pride for Andhra Pradesh. Subrahmanyam’s revelation now raises a serious question. Should people appreciate Jagan for dreaming of a capital city or feel alarmed at his willingness to destroy a national asset that employs thousands?

The contrast with the current NDA governments at the Centre and in the state is clear. Instead of dismantling the plant, they have worked relentlessly to revive it.

NDA Extends Record Support and Brings the Plant Back to Life

In the last seventeen months, the Central and State governments together extended nearly ₹15,000 crore to stabilise the steel plant. No other public sector unit in India has ever received this level of assistance. enThe Centre provided more than ₹11,000 crore and the state contributed close to ₹3,000 crore. This financial support helped the plant recover from years of losses.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan followed up constantly with the Union government. Their efforts ensured that the focus remained on strengthening the steel plant instead of pushing it toward privatisation.

Thanks to these measures, the second blast furnace restarted in 2024 and capacity utilisation climbed from 48 percent to 80 percent. Today the plant produces more than 16,000 tonnes of hot metal each day. Nearly 28,000 employees and contract workers now have security. Electricity dues were converted into equity, and coal supply was maintained without interruptions.

Visakha Steel Moves Toward Growth, Not Destruction

The NDA governments are working to protect an asset built through decades of sacrifice. Critics may try to spread misinformation, but the facts show clear progress.

The plant is stronger today, it is financially stable, and it has full support from both governments.

If Jagan’s earlier plan had moved forward, Visakhapatnam would have lost a lifeline and thousands of families would have suffered. Instead, the current leadership chose development over destruction and secured the future of Visakha Steel.