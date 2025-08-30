x
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Home > Movie News

Jagapathi Babu regrets Rejecting Nani’s Film

Published on August 30, 2025 by sankar

Jagapathi Babu regrets Rejecting Nani’s Film

jagapathi babu's Jayammu Nischayammu Ra show with nani

Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu is hosting a celebrity talk show for Zee Studios named ‘Jayammu Nischayammu Ra’. The talk show is an instant hit and it is receiving great response from the viewers. His recent guest is Natural Star Nani and the episode is streaming on Zee5. During the conversation, Jagapathi Babu revealed about rejecting Nani’s super hit film Jersey. He said that he was approached to play the role essayed by Satyaraj in Jersey.

“I felt that Jersey would end up as a flop and rejected it. After the film ended up as a super hit, I decided not to reject any film of Nani in the future. I will do a role even if the film will be produced by Nani’s home banner in the coming day” told Jagapathi Babu. Both Jagapathi Babu and Nani complemented each other during the show.

