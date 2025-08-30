Jagapathi Babu regrets Rejecting Nani’s Film

Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu is hosting a celebrity talk show for Zee Studios named ‘Jayammu Nischayammu Ra’. The talk show is an instant hit and it is receiving great response from the viewers. His recent guest is Natural Star Nani and the episode is streaming on Zee5. During the conversation, Jagapathi Babu revealed about rejecting Nani’s super hit film Jersey. He said that he was approached to play the role essayed by Satyaraj in Jersey.

“I felt that Jersey would end up as a flop and rejected it. After the film ended up as a super hit, I decided not to reject any film of Nani in the future. I will do a role even if the film will be produced by Nani’s home banner in the coming day” told Jagapathi Babu. Both Jagapathi Babu and Nani complemented each other during the show.