Jagapathi Babu’s Vadhala Teaser: Haunting Thriller

Published on March 11, 2026 by swathy

Jagapathi Babu’s Vadhala Teaser: Haunting Thriller

Jagapathi Babu’s Vadhala Teaser

Jagapathi Babu who is busy with multiple films as a character artist is back to playing the lead in Vadhala, a suspense drama. Directed by Akella V Krishna and backed by producers Kishore Naidu Chirumamilla and Tammareddy Bharadwaj, the film also features Laya and Hrithika Srinivas in key roles.

The newly released teaser opens with an unsettling calm- Jagapathi Babu sitting motionless, burdened by an invisible weight. The silence is soon broken by a sense of creeping dread, mirrored in Laya’s disturbed expression as she steps into view. A sinister condition is then voiced- a life within the family must be taken. It’s a premise that immediately turns the emotional stakes sharp, pulling the viewer into the characters’ panic and desperation.

Akella V Krishna crafts the teaser with measured intensity- shifting between quiet emotional breakdowns and sudden spikes of fear. Jagapathi Babu’s wearied appearance hints at a man pushed beyond moral boundaries, while Laya’s silent distress adds to the foreboding.

Chota K Naidu’s visuals heighten the tension with stark, gripping compositions, and Karthik Kodakandla’s rising background score injects urgency into every frame. The production design subtly reinforces the film’s gloomy, pressure-filled atmosphere.

The teaser positions Vadhala as a haunting and emotionally layered thriller.

