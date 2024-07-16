Jagga Reddy hits back at KTR, Harish on protocol issue

Spread the love

TPCC working president Jagga Reddy came down heavily on BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao over protocol issue. Reminding the behavior of BRS leaders towards Congress MLAs and MPs during KCR’s tenure, Jagga Reddy said, KTR and Harish have absolutely no right to speak on protocol violation.

Jagga Reddy explained how he was never invited for any official function in Sangareddy between 2018 and 2023 though he was MLA, while BRS constituency-incharge, who was defeated, was accorded protocol formalities by officials. He stressed that even Collector also did not bother to check the gross violation of protocol.

“KTR and Harish Rao should remember how they behaved with Opposition MLAs while they were in power. Opposition party MLAs were severely humiliated. Neither CM KCR nor his party leaders had followed even basic courtesies. KTR and Harish Rao should feel shameful for making protocol allegations against Congress Government now. What were you doing when Opposition MLAs were being disgraced when you are in power?” questioned Jagga Reddy, firing on KTR and Harish Rao.

Jagga Reddy pointed out that even CM Revanth Reddy was severely humiliated by denying protocol when he was Malkajgiri MP between 2019 and 2023.

“It is BRS Govt led by KCR which had started humiliating Opposition MLAs by denying them protocol in Telugu politics. All the CMs I have seen, Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajashekar Reddy, Rosaiah, Kiran Kumar Reddy, have always respected Opposition MLAs and gave them due respect and ensured protocol formalities. It is only during KCR’s tenure that these good practices and protocol formalities were not followed” further said Jagga Reddy.

Jagga Reddy reasoned that even in Maheshwaram controversy, officials have given proper respect for MLA Sabita Indra Reddy. He stressed that only after calling Sabita Indra Reddy, officials have invited local Congress incharge K Laxma Reddy.

