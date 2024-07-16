x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagga Reddy hits back at KTR, Harish on protocol issue

Published on July 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Dhanush to work with Rajinikanth?
image
Group I exams begin smoothly, big relief for Revanth Sarkar
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Tensions Rise in Week 8 Nominations
image
Pre-wedding celebrations started for Chaitanya and Shobita
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Inspects Water Treatment

Jagga Reddy hits back at KTR, Harish on protocol issue

Spread the love

TPCC working president Jagga Reddy came down heavily on BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao over protocol issue. Reminding the behavior of BRS leaders towards Congress MLAs and MPs during KCR’s tenure, Jagga Reddy said, KTR and Harish have absolutely no right to speak on protocol violation.

Jagga Reddy explained how he was never invited for any official function in Sangareddy between 2018 and 2023 though he was MLA, while BRS constituency-incharge, who was defeated, was accorded protocol formalities by officials. He stressed that even Collector also did not bother to check the gross violation of protocol.

“KTR and Harish Rao should remember how they behaved with Opposition MLAs while they were in power. Opposition party MLAs were severely humiliated. Neither CM KCR nor his party leaders had followed even basic courtesies. KTR and Harish Rao should feel shameful for making protocol allegations against Congress Government now. What were you doing when Opposition MLAs were being disgraced when you are in power?” questioned Jagga Reddy, firing on KTR and Harish Rao.

Jagga Reddy pointed out that even CM Revanth Reddy was severely humiliated by denying protocol when he was Malkajgiri MP between 2019 and 2023.

“It is BRS Govt led by KCR which had started humiliating Opposition MLAs by denying them protocol in Telugu politics. All the CMs I have seen, Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajashekar Reddy, Rosaiah, Kiran Kumar Reddy, have always respected Opposition MLAs and gave them due respect and ensured protocol formalities. It is only during KCR’s tenure that these good practices and protocol formalities were not followed” further said Jagga Reddy.

Jagga Reddy reasoned that even in Maheshwaram controversy, officials have given proper respect for MLA Sabita Indra Reddy. He stressed that only after calling Sabita Indra Reddy, officials have invited local Congress incharge K Laxma Reddy.

Dnr

Next Naidu directs Ministers, MLAs not to interfere with free sand policy Previous AP cabinet clears repeal of Land Titling Act
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Dhanush to work with Rajinikanth?
image
Pre-wedding celebrations started for Chaitanya and Shobita
image
Allu Arjun approaches AP High Court

Latest

image
Buzz: Dhanush to work with Rajinikanth?
image
Group I exams begin smoothly, big relief for Revanth Sarkar
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Tensions Rise in Week 8 Nominations
image
Pre-wedding celebrations started for Chaitanya and Shobita
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Inspects Water Treatment

Most Read

image
Group I exams begin smoothly, big relief for Revanth Sarkar
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Inspects Water Treatment
image
Nara Lokesh Slams YS Jagan Over Law and Order

Related Articles

Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos Pragya Yadav’s Styling Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree Hebha Patel In Black Dress