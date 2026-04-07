Jailer 2: Four Superstars in a Single Frame

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Jailer 2 shoot is happening currently in Hyderabad. The shoot reached the final stages and the makers announced that the film will release in August. A crucial schedule is happening in Hyderabad and four Superstars of Indian cinema will be seen sharing screen in a sequence that is currently shot in Begumpet, Hyderabad. Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar will be seen together in an episode.

The shoot of this episode is currently happening in Hyderabad. It would be a treat to watch four legendary actors in a single frame. Nelson is the director of Jailer 2 and the film is high on expectations. Anirudh is scoring the music and background score. Sun Pictures is spending big money on this film. Shah Rukh will be seen in a cameo as a cop and he allocated five days for Jailer 2. The film releases during the Independence Day weekend in August.