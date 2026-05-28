Jailer 2 Team’s Cameo Hunt goes On

The team of Jailer 2 has completed the major portion of the shoot except for a crucial episode which needs a Superstar in a cameo role. All the top stars from the film industry were approached and most of them rejected the proposal. The big speculation was that Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has agreed for the role but the team broke out the news that he rejected the proposal. Jailer 2 is high on expectations but the team’s hunt for the right actor for a cameo has left everyone in surprise.

The latest speculation says that the team of Jailer 2 has approached Hrithik Roshan for the role. The talks are on for now and there is no official nod from Hrithik Roshan. Before this, the team also approached Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and the actor rejected the proposal. The team convinced Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and completed the shoot. The post-production works are happening currently and the team is expected to make an official announcement about the release date.

Jailer 2 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar releases in September this year. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is scoring the music.