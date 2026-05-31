Jana Nayagan Director’s Big Statement on Delay

Jana Nayagan is the last feature film of Vijay and he took charge as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after the Assembly polls. Jana Nayagan was planned for a Sankranthi 2026 release and it has been five months but the hurdles are yet to be cleared. There are frequent speculations about the new release date but there is no official statement for the same. H Vinoth responded about the delay and his big statement triggered debate if there is a bigger conspiracy planned than speculated.

“I don’t have the courage to tell you the truth. Even if I had the courage, you wouldn’t have the courage to share it” told Vinoth. This has turned out to be the trending topic on social media. The officials of the Censor Board have referred the film to the Revising Committee and the screening was completed long ago. But the censor certificate is yet to be issued. Vijay fans are hoping that the film will be released in June. Jana Nayagan is a social drama packed with action featuring Vijay and the film is produced by KVN Productions.