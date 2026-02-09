x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Jana Nayagan Reaches Censor Revision Committee

Published on February 9, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List
image
Yash’s Toxic: Big Target Ahead
image
FUNKY: Yama Yamma is a perfect vibe song with mass energy
image
Venky Unleashed HIGH Teaser: 4 Stories, One High

Jana Nayagan Reaches Censor Revision Committee

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan was slated for January 9th release in a grand manner in theatres but the film was pushed because of the censor hurdles. Exactly, after a month, the film has now been referred to the Revision Committee. The makers objected to make changes suggested by the Censor Board officials and they have also taken legal paths. Now, after a huge loss of time and money, the makers of Jana Nayagan are ready to make the changes and the film has now reached the Revision Committee.

If all goes well, the censor hurdles will be cleared in a week. If the film’s censor certificate is issued before this weekend, the movie is expected to release on February 20th or else, the new release date will be finalized after the clarity is attained. The makers are ready with a new trailer which comes with the official announcement of the release date. The makers have lost a lot of money because of the delay and the Sankranthi holiday season got wasted. Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions.

Next Ranveer Singh’s Exit from Don 3 Heading for a Legal Battle? Previous Swayambhu Teaser to release in three cities
else

TRENDING

image
Yash’s Toxic: Big Target Ahead
image
FUNKY: Yama Yamma is a perfect vibe song with mass energy
image
Venky Unleashed HIGH Teaser: 4 Stories, One High

Latest

image
AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List
image
Yash’s Toxic: Big Target Ahead
image
FUNKY: Yama Yamma is a perfect vibe song with mass energy
image
Venky Unleashed HIGH Teaser: 4 Stories, One High

Most Read

image
AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List
image
Supreme Court Rejects Raj Kesireddy Bail, Ambati Rambabu Sent to Judicial Remand

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026