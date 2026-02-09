Jana Nayagan Reaches Censor Revision Committee

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan was slated for January 9th release in a grand manner in theatres but the film was pushed because of the censor hurdles. Exactly, after a month, the film has now been referred to the Revision Committee. The makers objected to make changes suggested by the Censor Board officials and they have also taken legal paths. Now, after a huge loss of time and money, the makers of Jana Nayagan are ready to make the changes and the film has now reached the Revision Committee.

If all goes well, the censor hurdles will be cleared in a week. If the film’s censor certificate is issued before this weekend, the movie is expected to release on February 20th or else, the new release date will be finalized after the clarity is attained. The makers are ready with a new trailer which comes with the official announcement of the release date. The makers have lost a lot of money because of the delay and the Sankranthi holiday season got wasted. Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions.