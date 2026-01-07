x
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Jana Nayagan Release: What’s Happening?

Published on January 7, 2026 by sankar

Jana Nayagan Release: What’s Happening?

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is stuck before the Censor Board and the clearance is yet to be issued. The team submitted for censor clearance last month but it got delayed. The shocking fact is that the team approached the Madras High Court yesterday to get the issue resolved. The Censor Board has suggested 27 cuts and the team made the changes suggested. If the process is cleared tomorrow, Jana Nayagan will be released on January 9th in Tamil but the chances are quite low.

The advance sales for the film are opened across overseas and they are outstanding. The advance bookings for the film in Tamil Nadu are yet to be opened and are delayed due to censor problems. The next hearing in the Madras High Court is scheduled for January 9th. The makers of Jana Nayagan are now in plans to approach the Supreme Court to get clearance from the censor hurdles and release the film as per the plan. For now, there is a lot of panic among Vijay fans and the audience.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is an action drama produced by KVN Productions.

