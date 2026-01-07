Jana Nayagan Release: What’s Happening?

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is stuck before the Censor Board and the clearance is yet to be issued. The team submitted for censor clearance last month but it got delayed. The shocking fact is that the team approached the Madras High Court yesterday to get the issue resolved. The Censor Board has suggested 27 cuts and the team made the changes suggested. If the process is cleared tomorrow, Jana Nayagan will be released on January 9th in Tamil but the chances are quite low.

The advance sales for the film are opened across overseas and they are outstanding. The advance bookings for the film in Tamil Nadu are yet to be opened and are delayed due to censor problems. The next hearing in the Madras High Court is scheduled for January 9th. The makers of Jana Nayagan are now in plans to approach the Supreme Court to get clearance from the censor hurdles and release the film as per the plan. For now, there is a lot of panic among Vijay fans and the audience.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is an action drama produced by KVN Productions.