x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Jana Nayagan team approaches Madras High Court

Published on January 6, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Jana Nayagan team approaches Madras High Court
image
Ravi Teja and Bheems combo deliver big time with BMW
image
Sankranthi Films: Success Crucial for All Producers
image
Is KCR Only Watching as Kavitha Walks Away?
image
Video: Anil Sunkara Exclusive Interview

Jana Nayagan team approaches Madras High Court

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is slated for a grand release across the globe on January 9th. The film has completed all the censor formalities long ago but the censor certificate is not issued. The advance sales are yet to open because of the delay in the censor certificate. Vijay fans are left in panic and this created last minute tensions. The team of Jana Nayagan has approached the Madras High Court and filed an emergency case for not receiving the censor certificate.

The hearing in the case is scheduled in Madras High Court at 2.15 PM. There are a lot of speculations about the film and a clarity about the film’s release and censor clearance is expected by today evening. The advance bookings for Jana Nayagan are exceptional across overseas. The advance sales in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states are expected to be opened after censor clearance. H Vinoth is the director of Jana Nayagan and the film is the remake of Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.

Previous Ravi Teja and Bheems combo deliver big time with BMW
else

TRENDING

image
Jana Nayagan team approaches Madras High Court
image
Ravi Teja and Bheems combo deliver big time with BMW
image
Sankranthi Films: Success Crucial for All Producers

Latest

image
Jana Nayagan team approaches Madras High Court
image
Ravi Teja and Bheems combo deliver big time with BMW
image
Sankranthi Films: Success Crucial for All Producers
image
Is KCR Only Watching as Kavitha Walks Away?
image
Video: Anil Sunkara Exclusive Interview

Most Read

image
Is KCR Only Watching as Kavitha Walks Away?
image
Supreme Court Relief for Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Case
image
AP Genco Creates History With Record 6,009 MW Power Generation

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy