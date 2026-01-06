Jana Nayagan team approaches Madras High Court

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is slated for a grand release across the globe on January 9th. The film has completed all the censor formalities long ago but the censor certificate is not issued. The advance sales are yet to open because of the delay in the censor certificate. Vijay fans are left in panic and this created last minute tensions. The team of Jana Nayagan has approached the Madras High Court and filed an emergency case for not receiving the censor certificate.

The hearing in the case is scheduled in Madras High Court at 2.15 PM. There are a lot of speculations about the film and a clarity about the film’s release and censor clearance is expected by today evening. The advance bookings for Jana Nayagan are exceptional across overseas. The advance sales in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states are expected to be opened after censor clearance. H Vinoth is the director of Jana Nayagan and the film is the remake of Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.