Jana Nayagan Tensions for Samantha

After years, Samantha has done a straight Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram. Nandini Reddy is the director and Samantha’s Tralala Pictures bankrolled this interesting attempt. The film’s release was pushed from May to June 19th due to the IPL impact and other reasons. Samantha has big plans about the film’s release. From the past two days, there are speculations that Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan will release on June 19th and all the hurdles are cleared. The team is yet to make an official statement about the same.

If Jana Nayagan releases on June 19th, it would be tough for Maa Inti Bangaram. The footfalls would be divided and Vijay’s film generally opens on a grand note in Telugu. Being his last film and Jana Nayagan releasing after Vijay’s thumping victory, it would be a dent for Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram. The team is yet to respond to this. If Jana Nayagan hits the screens on June 19th, Maa Inti Bangaram will find out the next available date for release.