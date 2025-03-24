x
Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay’s last film coming on Jan 9th 2026

Published on March 24, 2025 by swathy

The prestigious production KVN Productions once again created sensation with release date announcement of Thalapathy Vijay’s 69th and final film titled Jana Nayagan. The title translates to The People’s Leader and reflects Vijay’s journey as a superstar and his impactful public service.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide release in theaters on January 9th, 2026, perfectly timed with a festive five-day weekend. Thalapathy Vijay, a superstar known for delivering massive blockbusters during Pongal, is all set to make a grand comeback, bringing his incredible fan following along with him.

This highly anticipated film will be released on a grand scale in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Phars Film is handling the distribution, ensuring a grand and widespread release. The film is set for a grand release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, marking KVN Productions’ first-ever pan-India venture.

Alongside Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol, the film includes a talented ensemble featuring Gautham Vasudev Menon, National Award-winning actress Priyamani, veteran Prakash Raj, Narein, and rising star Mamitha Baiju, which has significantly heightened excitement around the project.

Visionary director H. Vinoth will helm this monumental project, delivering a narrative that promises to push boundaries and captivate audiences. Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the film. The film is co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N. K. Venkat K Narayana producing the film on a huge scale by KVN Productions.

Next CM Revanth Reddy to visit Japan from April 15 to 23 Previous Fresh Rumors on Ustaad Bhagat Singh
