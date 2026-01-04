x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s Most Expensive Attempt

Published on January 4, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
MSG will be a Mega Entertaining Ride – Anil Ravipudi
image
Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s Most Expensive Attempt
image
Video: Meenakshi Chaudhary Exclusive Interview
image
Chiru’s MSG Trailer: Witness Mega Sized Celebrations
image
Harish Rao Denies Krishna Water Deal Allegations, Hits Back at Congress

Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s Most Expensive Attempt

Jana Nayagan is the last film of Tamil actor Vijay and he will dedicate his full time to Tamil politics. Vijay has reportedly taken a record remuneration. Telugu producer DVV Danayya was the producer for the film and he was ready to pay Rs 175 crores for Vijay. He walked out of the project after he demanded a bigger remuneration. Vijay is now getting Rs 220 crores as remuneration and it is more than 60 percent of the budget of Jana Nayagan.

The final budget of Jana Nayagan has touched Rs 380 crores and this is the costliest film made in Vijay’s career. The film’s director H Vinoth is paid Rs 25 crores for the film and music composer Anirudh has charged Rs 13 crores for Jana Nayagan. Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde have charged Rs 3 crores each for the film. The film was shot for 150 working days. KVN Productions have invested big money on the last film of Vijay and they have sold all the rights for record prices.

Next MSG will be a Mega Entertaining Ride – Anil Ravipudi Previous Video: Meenakshi Chaudhary Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
MSG will be a Mega Entertaining Ride – Anil Ravipudi
image
Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s Most Expensive Attempt
image
Chiru’s MSG Trailer: Witness Mega Sized Celebrations

Latest

image
MSG will be a Mega Entertaining Ride – Anil Ravipudi
image
Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s Most Expensive Attempt
image
Video: Meenakshi Chaudhary Exclusive Interview
image
Chiru’s MSG Trailer: Witness Mega Sized Celebrations
image
Harish Rao Denies Krishna Water Deal Allegations, Hits Back at Congress

Most Read

image
Harish Rao Denies Krishna Water Deal Allegations, Hits Back at Congress
image
Why the United States and Venezuela Fell Into Conflict
image
Bhogapuram Airport Set for Takeoff as First Flight Touches Runway

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy