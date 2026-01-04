Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s Most Expensive Attempt

Jana Nayagan is the last film of Tamil actor Vijay and he will dedicate his full time to Tamil politics. Vijay has reportedly taken a record remuneration. Telugu producer DVV Danayya was the producer for the film and he was ready to pay Rs 175 crores for Vijay. He walked out of the project after he demanded a bigger remuneration. Vijay is now getting Rs 220 crores as remuneration and it is more than 60 percent of the budget of Jana Nayagan.

The final budget of Jana Nayagan has touched Rs 380 crores and this is the costliest film made in Vijay’s career. The film’s director H Vinoth is paid Rs 25 crores for the film and music composer Anirudh has charged Rs 13 crores for Jana Nayagan. Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde have charged Rs 3 crores each for the film. The film was shot for 150 working days. KVN Productions have invested big money on the last film of Vijay and they have sold all the rights for record prices.