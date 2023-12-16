x
Home > Politics > Jana Sena is with BJP only, says Purandheswari

Jana Sena is with BJP only, says Purandheswari

Published on December 16, 2023 by

Jana Sena is with BJP only, says Purandheswari

BJP AP unit president Daggubati Purandheswari said that the Jana Sena is in alliance with the BJP only. She said that the Jana Sena leadership had never said that they broke the alliance with the BJP.

Speaking to the party activists at Jangareddygudem in Eluru district on Saturday, Purandheswari recalled that the two parties have contested the Assembly elections in Telangana recently. She said that the two parties worked together in the just-concluded Assembly elections in the neighbouring Telangana state.

She said that the two parties would go together in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections as well. However, she asserted that the BJP national leadership would take care of the alliances with other parties.

Purandheswari said that she would soon visit the Polavaram Project. She said that the project is being constructed with the funds given by the Central government. The state government is only a monitoring and executing agency, she said.

She also reiterated that Amaravati is the capital of the state, and the BJP leadership is committed to it. The Central government had announced in the Parliament that Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Union government had also given funds for the development of the capital city in Amaravati, Purandheswari said.

The BJP AP unit president asked the State government to release white paper on the construction of houses in the state. She alleged that the government is going with political vengeance and those in power have no time to think of welfare and development.

She alleged that the ruling YSR Congress leaders were exploiting the state. She said that the YSR Congress leaders were looting the exchequer. They were exploiting every resource in the state, she said and alleged that the money which should go to the exchequer was now going into the pockets of the ruling party leaders.

