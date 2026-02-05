Jana Sena’s Move in Telangana Adds a New Twist to the Municipal Battle

The political waves created by the Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh are now reaching Telangana. Even before its leader has fully stepped into the campaign, the party’s presence has already triggered sharp reactions from rivals, showing that it is being taken seriously in the municipal elections.

As Telangana prepares for the civic polls, the Jana Sena Party has suddenly become a subject of intense discussion. By contesting in selected municipalities and working alongside coalition parties, Jana Sena is attempting to carve out space in urban politics. The excitement has grown after the party confirmed that Pawan Kalyan will campaign in Telangana on February 7 and 8.

During his visit, Pawan Kalyan will campaign for Jana Sena candidates and also extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Senior BJP leaders have personally invited him, underlining the importance both parties are placing on this election. Before hitting the campaign trail, Pawan Kalyan met Telangana Jana Sena leaders and shared guidance on messaging and strategy. His return to Telangana politics has boosted the morale of party workers and added energy to the contest.

Opposition parties have responded with criticism and sarcasm. Congress leaders have questioned his past remarks on Telangana, while some ministers have openly challenged his relevance in the state. Still, the very intensity of the attacks suggests unease.

Pawan Kalyan’s entry is not entirely new, but the timing makes it significant. With polling day approaching, all eyes are on how much impact his campaign will have and whether this move becomes a turning point or just a political experiment.