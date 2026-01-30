Janasena Alleges Injustice in Coalition Government, Says Alliance Pact Not Implemented on Ground

Concerns over representation within the coalition government have come to the fore, with Janasena leader openly expressing dissatisfaction. Janasena leader Bolisetti Satyanarayana has alleged that the party is being sidelined despite being a key partner in the ruling alliance.

Speaking to the media, Bolisetti Satyanarayana said the coalition agreement is not being implemented at the grassroots level. He pointed out that the much-publicised 60-30-10 formula in appointments has remained confined to paperwork and is not reflected in actual postings. According to him, Janasena leaders and cadres are feeling increasingly ignored in matters of governance and representation.

He specifically raised concerns over the lack of Janasena presence in temple committees. Bolisetti stated that Janasena has been completely excluded from temple administration bodies, despite assurances during alliance talks. As an example, he cited Visakhapatnam East constituency, where five temple committees were recently constituted, but not a single position was allotted to Janasena representatives.

The Janasena leader warned that such decisions are creating frustration among party workers who played a crucial role during elections. He said Janasena had entered the alliance with the belief that mutual respect and fair representation would be ensured.

Bolisetti Satyanarayana urged the coalition leadership to immediately address these issues and ensure that the alliance spirit is honoured in letter and spirit. He stressed that ignoring Janasena at the local level could weaken coordination within the government and send the wrong message to grassroots supporters.

The statements have triggered fresh debate within political circles about power-sharing dynamics in the coalition government and the need for better coordination among alliance partners.