Janasena Suspends Srikalahasti In-Charge Vinutha Over Murder Allegations

In a shocking development, the Janasena Party has suspended Kota Vinutha, the Srikalahasti constituency in-charge, following serious allegations linking her to a brutal murder case. The party high command announced the suspension after her alleged involvement surfaced in a gruesome killing that has sent shockwaves through both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The controversy erupted after the body of a young man named Rayudu was discovered in Chennai’s Cooum River. Initial investigations revealed that he was brutally tortured and murdered by a group of five individuals. Among the accused were Vinutha and her husband, Chandrababu, a revelation that has triggered a political storm in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chennai police have arrested all five suspects, Vinutha, Chandrababu, Shivakumar, Gopi, and Dasar, based on CCTV footage and other substantial evidence. The murder, described as cruel and has caught significant public attention.

Reacting swiftly to the developments, the Janasena leadership has distanced itself from Vinutha by not only relieving her of all responsibilities related to the Srikalahasti constituency but also suspending her from the party with immediate effect. The party emphasized its commitment to law and order and affirmed that there would be zero tolerance toward any form of criminal conduct by its members.