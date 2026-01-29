x
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Home > Movie News

Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar Parts Ways

Published on January 29, 2026 by swathy

Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar Parts Ways

Late actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has been closely associated with top filmmaker Karan Johar from a long time. The actress admitted that he happens to be her mentor in Hindi cinema and she worked for films like Dhadak, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Homebound. The actress is associated with the Talent Management Company ‘Collective Artists Network’ which is owned by Karan Johar. The duo is closely associated from the past few years and the latest news says that Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar have parted ways.

As per the reports coming from Bollywood circles, Janhvi Kapoor has decided to handle her films independently without the support of the talent agency and Karan Johar. Janhvi Kapoor is receiving numerous offers after Homebound ended up as a successful film and she is taking up several projects. At the same time, Janhvi Kapoor is also keen to sign more Telugu movies after the release of Peddi featuring Ram Charan. The film is due for summer release this year. Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in NTR’s Devara 2 that will roll this year.

