Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar Parts Ways

Late actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has been closely associated with top filmmaker Karan Johar from a long time. The actress admitted that he happens to be her mentor in Hindi cinema and she worked for films like Dhadak, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Homebound. The actress is associated with the Talent Management Company ‘Collective Artists Network’ which is owned by Karan Johar. The duo is closely associated from the past few years and the latest news says that Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar have parted ways.

As per the reports coming from Bollywood circles, Janhvi Kapoor has decided to handle her films independently without the support of the talent agency and Karan Johar. Janhvi Kapoor is receiving numerous offers after Homebound ended up as a successful film and she is taking up several projects. At the same time, Janhvi Kapoor is also keen to sign more Telugu movies after the release of Peddi featuring Ram Charan. The film is due for summer release this year. Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in NTR’s Devara 2 that will roll this year.