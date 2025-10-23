Janhvi Kapoor breaks Silence on Plastic Surgery

Despite flops and failures, Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is in huge demand. The actress enjoys a huge fan base across social media and young crowds. Her glamorous outings are always a sensation and Janhvi Kapoor loves to sizzle in trendy and glamorous outfits. Despite getting trolled, the Devera actress continues to follow her own fashion style.

The top actress responded to the strange online gossip claiming she had a procedure called “buffalo plasty” to improve her upper lip. She talked about this during her time on the show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, where she was with director Karan Johar. While speaking with the hosts, Janhvi rejected these rumors as unfounded.

Remembering how she found out about the video, Janhvi mentioned, “I came across this video recently, where some so-called doctors talked about reviewing everything this person has done to their face. They even brought up something called buffalo plasty. I believe I have approached things very wisely, carefully, and appropriately with the choices I’ve made. Of course, I was guided by my mom. I want to share this as a warning – if a young girl sees a video like this and thinks, ‘I want to do buffalo plasty too,’ and it ends badly, that would be terrible. Being open is important. I was once a young girl who was easily influenced by the rise of social media and the pressure of looking a certain way. I don’t want to promote the idea of perfection in young girls. I strongly believe in ‘You do you,’ and do what makes you happy. I would be very glad to be completely honest about these matters.”