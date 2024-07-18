x
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Fruits For Diabetic People
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
sonali bendre Pretty Look
Sharvari Diwali Bash
Anu Emmanuel Random Pics Of October
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Movie News

Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalized

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the busiest and highest paid actresses of Indian cinema. The actress also shifted her focus on South and she signed Telugu films. Janhvi Kapoor has been unwell from the past couple of days and she canceled all her film-related engagements. The actress is now admitted to hospital and she is said to have been suffering with severe food poisoning. Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor informed the news and he said that the actress is expected to recover in the next couple of days. She is kept under observation and is under medication.

The trailer of her next Hindi film Ulajh has been released and the response has been decent. The film is slated for an August 2nd release. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Tollywood debut with NTR’s Devara and the film is announced for September 27th release. She will soon join the sets of Ram Charan’s untitled film to be directed by Buchi Babu. Going with the recent speculations, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Nani’s next pan-Indian film directed by Srikanth Odela. The filming of this untitled film too will start this year.

