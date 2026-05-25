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Home > Movie News

Janhvi Kapoor’s Best Tip for Weight Loss

Published on May 25, 2026 by sankar

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Janhvi Kapoor’s Best Tip for Weight Loss

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi and this is her second Telugu film after Devara. She is quite actively promoting the film and the actress along with the core team of Peddi landed in Bengaluru. A small media interaction and event took place in Bengaluru and the actress revealed the best tip for weight loss.

“I will tell you the best weight loss tip I can give you all. Try to do a song with Ram Charan sir. You will become skinny in half a day. We shot each song for 3-4 days. All of the dancers in the background also lost weight” told Janvhi Kapoor. Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar is playing a powerful role in Peddi and he predicted a National award for the performance of Ram Charan. He heaped praise on Ram Charan for his hard work and sincerity. Ram Charan promised the audience that Peddi will offer the best experience ever.

Directed by Buchi Babu, Peddi releases in theatres on June 4th in a grand manner.

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